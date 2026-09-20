Balochistan Rights Issue Raised At UNHRC, BYC Welcomes GHRD's Move

BYC Welcomes International Focus on Balochistan at UNHRC

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has welcomed the raising of the human rights situation in Balochistan and the detention of BYC leaders at an international forum during the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). As mentioned by BYC in a post on X, the organisation said it considered the expression of concern by Global Human Rights Defense (GHRD) regarding the situation of BYC leaders and workers, along with its call for the UNHRC to take immediate notice, as an important development.

BYC called on international human rights organisations, the United Nations and relevant international institutions to continuously monitor the human rights situation in Balochistan. It also urged these institutions to support independent investigations into the incidents and raise the concerns of affected families at the international level, as cited in its post on X.

The BYC further appreciated GHRD, along with other human rights organisations, institutions and voices, for highlighting the concerns of affected families in Balochistan and raising human rights issues at international forums. According to the BYC post, the organisation expressed hope that international human rights institutions would make their attention to the situation in Balochistan more effective and contribute towards measures aimed at the protection of human rights, justice and accountability

Case of Disappeared Student Highlighted

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance and subsequent death of 20-year-old Baloch student Imran Ali, calling for a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

As mentioned in a BYC post on X, Imran Ali, son of Aslam and a resident of Zamuran in Kech, was allegedly forcibly disappeared from Quetta on August 27, 2025. According to the post, Imran had travelled to Quetta for his education and was living in a rented room in A-One City when personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly took him away.

The BYC said that following his disappearance, Imran's family had appealed for his release, stating that if he had committed any offence, he should be produced before a court and given a fair trial. However, according to the committee's post, his whereabouts remained unknown for nearly a year. (ANI)

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