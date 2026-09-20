Meghwal Slams Rahul Gandhi For Insulting PM's Mother, Indian Culture

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, condemning conduct during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student outreach programme.

Meghwal Accuses Gandhi of Insulting Indian Culture

Addressing the media in Fazilka, Punjab, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the LoP Rahul Gandhi and his program 'Chhatron Ki Goonj ' of resorting to falsehoods, personal insults, and rhetoric that undermines Indian culture and heritage, questioning Gandhi's intentions. "The program led by the LoP Rahul Gandhi is an initiative he has named 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'. Yet, he resorts to falsehoods and insults; he insults Indian culture and disparages the eminent leaders who gave their absolute best for this country. Look at the way he speaks about the PM's mother, who is no longer with us. What is the intent behind such insults?” Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters.

Highlighting traditional values, the Union Minister emphasised that honouring elders and mothers is a foundational element of Indian civilisation, asserting that in political zeal to target the Prime Minister, Gandhi ends up diminishing the dignity of India and its cultural tenets.“As the LoP, he ought to engage responsibly regarding policies and decisions; instead, he spreads lies and walks away. Respecting one's mother is a core tenet of Indian culture, yet in his zeal to criticise the PM, he ends up disparaging India, Indian civilisation, and Indian culture itself. This is condemnable.”

The Union Minister asserted that the outreach initiative was intentionally designed to mislead young minds rather than enlighten them.“He seeks to mislead students rather than enlighten them, and his actions serve only to spread unrest and chaos." Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

BJP Leaders Condemn 'Immature' Conduct

The political firestorm erupted following the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction program, where Gandhi, alongside stand-up comic Pulkit Mani, shared stage remarks and mimicked gestures that critics argue unmistakably mocked the Prime Minister and his late mother.

Similarly, on Sunday, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme in Indore, accusing him of "displaying sheer immaturity, political bankruptcy, and the height of indecency" following remarks allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi emphasised that such conduct is unacceptable in public life and described it as an act of indecency, particularly coming from a person holding the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha."“The manner in which Rahul Gandhi insulted the mother of the Prime Minister, including the antics he displayed on stage, reflects sheer immaturity, political bankruptcy, and the height of indecency. Civilised society and the people of this country can never accept such behaviour," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Responds, Questions Government Spending

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a reference to birthday celebrations held for the Prime Minister and linking it to infrastructure for students.

The Congress MP alleged that the Government had money to spend on diyas but not to cover infrastructure and financial support for students from rural areas. Referencing a question asked by a female student during the Indore leg of the student outreach program 'Chhatron ki Goonj', Gandhi, in an X post, outlined the systemic hurdles faced by young women relocating from villages to urban centres for higher studies. "The government has money to light Diyas - why not for our hostels?' This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study. There's no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent. The worry of monthly rent and the fear of becoming homeless - she has to study amidst all this," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also targeted those he described as "andhbhakts", contrasting them with students who question authority. "An andhbhakt never asks questions. A student is the one who raises this voice," Gandhi said.

"An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward," he added. (ANI)

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