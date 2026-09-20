Gangster Kala Jatheri Gets 7-Hour Parole For His Twin Daughters' Rites

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri on Sunday visited his native village Jatheri in Sonipat, Haryana, after the Dwarka Court granted him seven-hour custody parole to participate in religious ceremonies following the birth of his twin daughters through IVF.

Jatheri, who is lodged in Central Jail, Delhi, visited his home between 10 AM and 5 PM under police custody as per the court order.

Court's Parole Order and Security Directives

The court had directed the Delhi Police and Haryana Police to make necessary security arrangements for the custody parole, considering the threat perception related to the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Siddharth Malik, on September 16, allowed the application filed on behalf of Sandeep alias Kala seeking custody parole to visit his family at village Jatheri in Sonipat.

"Accordingly, the application filed on behalf of applicant Sandeep alias Kala for custody parole is allowed," the court ordered.

The court directed that Sandeep alias Kala shall visit his house in village Jatheri, Sonipat, Haryana, on September 20 between 10 AM and 5 PM on custody parole.

The court further stated that all expenses related to the custody parole would be borne by the accused and deposited before the concerned Jail Superintendent as per rules.

"DCP, 3rd Battalion, Delhi Police, SHO, PS BHD Nagar and SHO, PS Rai, Sonipat, Haryana shall make necessary security arrangements to facilitate the custody parole after considering the threat perception related to the accused," the court directed.

During the custody parole period, Jatheri participated in religious ceremonies following the birth of his twin daughters through IVF.

The court's decision came after an application was filed seeking his presence for the family rituals.

Police teams made arrangements for his movement from Central Jail, Delhi, to his village and back after the completion of the permitted period.

Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri is an accused in several criminal cases and is currently lodged in Delhi's Central Jail. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)