Openai Chief To Brief UN Security Council Next Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman will brief the United Nations Security Council next week on artificial intelligence and international security, according to Reuters.

An OpenAI spokesperson said on Friday that Altman would brief an open Security Council meeting in person on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Altman's remarks were expected to focus on the need for international coordination, shared safety standards and steps OpenAI is taking to ensure people around the world benefit from the technology.

The meeting has been convened by France, which holds the Security Council presidency for September, and will be chaired by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

According to a French concept note circulated to Security Council members and seen by Reuters, France said the risk of artificial intelligence being misused for malicious purposes underscored the need for urgent action to promote the safe and responsible development of the technology for the benefit of the international community.

France said the meeting would also allow participants to examine risks related to the loss of control over artificial intelligence and the use of the latest AI models to develop, facilitate or conduct actions that could affect international peace and security.

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