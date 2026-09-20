Aquatic Research Centre Strengthens Food Security Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Aquatic Research Centre is playing a growing role in strengthening the country's food security by increasing local fish production, supporting private aquaculture projects and replenishing marine stocks, with around 64,000 young seabream recently prepared for release into Qatar's waters.

The latest release is part of a wider programme at the centre that combines fish hatchery production, scientific breeding and marine-stock enhancement to support the sustainability of Qatar's fisheries and contribute to the domestic supply of fresh food.

The scale of the programme was highlighted in the Ministry of Municipality's 2025 achievements report, which recorded the release of 1.2 million Hamour and 1.4 million Sha'm into the sea, or a combined 2.6 million fish, to enrich fish stocks.

The Aquatic Research Centre also produced 7 million fish fingerlings and 1 million shrimp larvae during the year. In addition, production in partnership with the private sector reached 8.8 tonnes of shrimp and 19.9 tonnes of fish, strengthening the link between government hatchery capabilities and domestic aquaculture production.

Speaking to Qatar TV during an exploratory tour of the centre, Head of the Aquatic Research Centre at the Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Municipality Ibrahim Salman Al Muhannadi, explained the scientific process involved in producing young fish and preparing them for release.

He said that the process begins with producing live feed needed during the early stages of fish development.

The centre cultivates phytoplankton, or plant plankton, under controlled conditions, gradually expanding the cultures into larger tanks. Samples are examined under microscopes to determine their density and ensure that appropriate quantities are provided to young fish.

The centre also produces zooplankton, including Artemia, commonly known as brine shrimp, which provides an important source of live feed for fish larvae. One of the centre's key breeding programmes focuses on Hamour, or Grouper, an important local species. Mature male and female fish are kept in dedicated tanks where spawning takes place. The eggs are collected and transferred to specialised incubation systems, where they hatch into larvae after about 24 hours.

The fish are subsequently raised through different developmental stages in controlled tanks. The treatment and growth period varies according to species, with some fish reaching the required size for release after about two months.

During the Qatar TV tour, the centre showcased a batch of seabream weighing around 42kg and estimated to contain about 64,000 young fish, which had been prepared for transportation to a designated marine release site. The release process is carefully managed to minimise stress. The fish are transported in oxygen-supplied tanks, while seawater from the destination area is gradually mixed with the transport water before release. This enables the fish to adapt to differences in temperature and water conditions and reduces the risk of shock.

Release sites are selected based on scientific assessments and the habitat requirements of each species. Seagrass areas provide shelter and feeding opportunities for smaller fish, while rocky areas and reefs offer more suitable conditions for species such as Hamour. During the field release featured in the programme, the team selected an area rich in marine seagrass, locally known as“mashoura,” together with nearby mangrove vegetation, providing a suitable environment for the young fish.