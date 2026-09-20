Asia Spot LNG Prices Hit Fresh 45-Month High

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices hit a new 45-month high this week as disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East and strong South Asian demand ahead of winter continued to support prices and intensify competition with Europe, noted Al-Attiyah Foundation in its Weekly Energy Market Review.

The average LNG price for October delivery into northeast Asia was $27.00 per million British thermal units, up from $26.00 per mmBtu the week before.

Global spot gas prices remained elevated over the past week as Europe and Asia continued to compete for cargoes amid growing expectations that the supply situation will persist into

winter.

In Europe, the Dutch TTF gas price settled at $26.62 per mmBtu, posting a weekly loss of 1.5%. The physical LNG market remained comparatively supported by ongoing concerns over Europe's storage levels, which were around 68.5% full, and the need to secure winter supply.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia, asked Iran to limit attacks by Houthi rebels on Saudi oil infrastructure that have threatened a second oil export route in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures settled at $103.87 a barrel, and US WTI crude finished at $100.30 a barrel. For the week, Brent fell 0.7% while WTI gained 0.2%.

Oil prices have moved up steadily in the last few weeks as the US and Iran resumed attacks on each other and the Iran-aligned Houthis also stepped up their military activities. The recent action, coupled with refining capacity issues worldwide, has pushed up the prices of key fuels such as diesel in major markets.

Despite the reported intervention by China, analysts say the outlook remains murky. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely cut off, with just four commodity vessels passing through on Thursday.