Qatar Highlights Mediation As Key Pillar Of Its Foreign Policy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva H E Dr. Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah affirmed that the role the State of Qatar plays in the field of mediation reflects a well-established approach in its foreign policy, built on prioritising dialogue grounded in trust and peaceful solutions, and belief in the importance of keeping communication channels open even in the most complex crises.

This approach is also founded on a clear constitutional foundation of promoting international peace and security and encouraging peaceful settlement of disputes as key pillars of the state's foreign policy.

Speaking to QNA, H E Al Muftah said that the State of Qatar, under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, continued developing its expertise in mediation and expanding the scope of its diplomatic efforts across various regions of the world, until it became a trusted mediator regionally and internationally. This development is supported by Qatar's accumulated experience and its ability to communicate with all parties, even the most complex and challenging cases, maintain channels of dialogue, and work with strategic patience and continuity.

She clarified further that the State of Qatar does not view mediation as a matter of media visibility or international competition, but rather a matter of moral responsibility and effectiveness in preserving international peace and security. She added that Qatar's guiding principle is whether there is an opportunity to contribute effectively to reducing tensions and helping the parties move forward toward a political solution, and to find common ground that would enable them to reach understandings and peaceful solutions, while the decision regarding the outcomes of the process remains in the hands of the parties concerned.

Regarding the evolution of the relationship of the State of Qatar and the United Nations from a traditional member relationship into an effective strategic partnership for the past two decades, she affirmed that this relationship has evolved gradually from engagement within the framework of membership into a broad, long-term strategic partnership encompassing a range of political, humanitarian, and development fields. Over the years, Qatar's contribution to the work of the United Nations has expanded to include support for UN initiatives and programmes, participation in peace and mediation efforts, humanitarian and development work, and cooperation in addressing a number of international challenges.

Among this was the signing of several agreements between the State of Qatar and the United Nations on the sidelines of the 2018 Doha Forum with the attendance of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where Qatar has provided support to the financing of UN organisations with $500m, a move that represents Qatar's active role in international efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, and sustainable development. - QNA