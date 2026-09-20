Qatar's Greenhouse Market To Surpass Qr2bn By 2034

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's agricultural sector is undergoing a high-technology transformation as reports project to surge to $600.1m (QR2.1bn) by 2034.

According to a market analysis by the IMARC Group, the market, which was valued at $226.9m (QR828.3m) last year, is expected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate of 11.7 percent over the 2026-2034 forecast period. This rapid expansion is primarily driven by a widespread push to adopt controlled-environment agriculture to significantly improve crop output and surpass traditional farming limitations.

Given Qatar's unique environmental hurdles, including high year-round temperatures, limited arable land, and acute water scarcity, greenhouses offer a protected ecosystem that shields crops from harsh weather and pests while regulating temperature, light, humidity, and irrigation to create optimal growing conditions.

Analysts note that a key catalyst for the market's trajectory is the active backing of the government. The Ministry of Municipality and Environment has rolled out numerous policies, including tax incentives, subsidies, and strategic investment initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture and boost domestic infrastructure.

With a rising population, rapid urbanisation, and a national push towards food self-sufficiency, greenhouse cultivation has emerged as a crucial solution for efficient resource management. Experts stress that the integration of cutting-edge innovations, such as automated systems, advanced climate control, and hydroponic technology, is modernising operations and maximising efficiency across the board.

The data highlights that due to the intense climate in the region, cooling systems account for the majority of the technology market share to maintain ideal temperatures for plant productivity, while fruits and vegetables represent the largest crop segment by reflecting urgent domestic demand for locally grown fresh produce.

As the market accelerates towards its multi-million-dollar projection, key industry players are actively driving innovation and development across the country. Leading companies operating within Qatar's greenhouse sector include Pergola Contracting & Green Houses, Naas Group, Qatari Agricultural Development Company (AGRICO), Horizon Doha, and Al Dafna Greenhouse. Industry experts expect that the country's greenhouse sector will play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future agricultural policies.