Nigerian Embassy Delivers Passports In Record Two-Week Turnaround

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Nigeria in Doha has recorded a major improvement in passport service delivery, with newly produced passports from its recent intervention exercise being completed and returned to applicants within about two weeks of biometric capture.

The development marks a significant step in the Embassy's efforts to improve consular services for Nigerians living in Qatar and comes amid growing demand for passport renewal and issuance.

The Embassy conducted a Passport Intervention Exercise from August 11 to 21, 2026, during which a total of 751 Nigerian nationals were attended to. The applicants comprised 441 seeking five-year passports and 310 applying for 10-year passports.

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According to the Embassy, distribution of the newly produced passports commenced on September 18, less than one month after the conclusion of the intervention exercise.

The turnaround is particularly significant because it means applicants are receiving their passports approximately two weeks after the completion of the capture exercise, representing a major improvement in the delivery of a critical consular document.

The Embassy has highlighted the development as part of its commitment to efficient and responsive service delivery to the Nigerian community in Qatar.

The Ambassador of Nigeria H E Professor Mahmood Yakubu described the development as an important step in the Embassy's efforts to provide faster and more efficient consular services to the Nigerian community.

“This is a significant milestone for our Embassy and, most importantly, for Nigerians living in Qatar. The fact that passports are now being completed and returned within about two weeks of capture demonstrates our commitment to improving service delivery and responding to the needs of our community,” the Ambassador told The Peninsula.

The Ambassador also stressed that the achievement reflects the Embassy's determination to make passport services more efficient and convenient for Nigerians in Qatar.

“We recognise the importance of passports to our citizens, particularly for international travel, employment, residency and other official requirements. We will continue to work to ensure that Nigerians receive the services they need in a timely and transparent manner,” the Ambassador said.

The latest development is welcomed by the Nigerian community, particularly those whose passports are required for international travel, employment, residency and other official purposes.

The intervention exercise was organised specifically to facilitate passport renewal and issuance for Nigerians resident in Qatar in response to the growing demand for consular services.

The scale of the exercise, which processed applications for more than 750 Nigerians, also underlines the importance of efficient passport processing for Nigeria's sizeable community in Qatar.

For many Nigerians living abroad, passport services are among the most important functions provided by diplomatic missions. Delays in obtaining or renewing passports can affect travel plans and other administrative processes. The faster turnaround recorded in Doha therefore represents a practical improvement in consular support.

With distribution beginning on September 18, applicants captured during the August exercise have started receiving their newly produced travel documents significantly earlier than would normally be expected from a longer processing cycle.

The Embassy's initiative further reinforces its focus on strengthening service delivery and improving the experience of Nigerians seeking consular assistance in Qatar.

The successful exercise, which attended to 751 applicants across the five-year and 10-year passport categories, provides an important indication of the Embassy's continuing efforts to make consular services more accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of Nigerians in Qatar.