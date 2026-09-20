Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab Postal Regulatory Forum 2026 Opens In Doha

Arab Postal Regulatory Forum 2026 Opens In Doha


2026-09-20 04:02:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Postal Regulatory Forum 2026 opened today in Doha.

Policymakers, regulators, and postal sector stakeholders from across the Arab region were brought together at the forum to discuss the future of postal regulation and support innovation, competition, and regional cooperation.

MENAFN20092026000063011010ID1111686565



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search