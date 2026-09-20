Huawei Digital Power / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Huawei Digital Power Showcases Multi-Scenario Solutions Featuring Grid Forming and AI at IDEE 2026

20.09.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th International Digital Energy Expo (IDEE 2026) was held from September 15 to 17. At IDEE 2026, Huawei Digital Power showcased its latest practices of "grid forming + AI" in renewable energy applications with the theme of "Making the Most of Every Ray, Powering the Unpowered." The company presented its solutions for utility, grid-forming energy storage system (ESS), smart microgrids, commercial and industrial (C&I) green power, ultra-fast charging, and grid-interactive AI data center (AIDC).



Utility: Grid-Forming Stability Meets Full-Lifecycle AI Huawei's FusionSolar9.0 Utility PV Solution unveiled the industry's first 1000VAC solution, the industry's first grid-forming string inverter, and the industry's largest 11MW smart transformer station. This solution further enhances the capabilities of large renewable plants in terms of performance ratio, grid friendliness, and smart operation and maintenance (O&M). The innovative smart string inverter features grid awareness and oscillation damping. In terms of AI, the FusionSolar Agent, based on the device-edge-cloud collaboration foundation. This helps customers address challenges in electricity marketization and achieve higher overall benefits. On September 10, 2026, Huawei's Smart I-V Curve Diagnosis solution successfully passed the L5 test, the highest level of certification, from China General Certification Center, becoming the industry's first solution to achieve this certification. Grid-Forming ESS: Stabilizing Grids and Enhancing Smart Operation Capabilities Huawei has developed six plant-level grid-forming capabilities, including short-circuit capacity support, inertia response, wideband oscillation damping, primary frequency regulation, black start, and seamless on/off-grid switching. These capabilities ensure stable grid forming for the entire plant, under all working conditions and at all times. Huawei showcased its new-generation Smart String Grid Forming ESS Solution. The solution features the industry's first 1000 VAC smart string architecture, through-busbar architecture, and plant-level grid forming technology. It supports 1000 VAC voltage and the industry's optimal 12.5 MW/50 MWh array, improving performance ratio and delivery efficiency while further unleashing the revenue potential throughout the lifecycle. Additionally, the solution provides more accurate digital support for electricity trading based on the digital twin platform, and builds a cell-to-grid, full-lifecycle safety assurance system. Smart Microgrid: Balancing Stable Power Supply and Economical Energy Use Huawei's Smart Microgrid Solution features high quality and efficiency, stable grid forming, and lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and has been implemented in many areas worldwide with no or insufficient electricity. It supports strong and weak grid adaptation, PQ/VSG switching, and full VSG mode operation. The on/off-grid switching time at medium voltage is 40 ms. It also supports a grid-forming SOC range of 5% to 98% and parallel operation of multiple voltage sources with the ESS and gensets. This further improves the system configuration flexibility and energy efficiency while ensuring stable power supply. C&I Green Power: Grid Forming Unleashes the Value of Generation-Grid-Load-Storage Synergy The C&I One-Fits-All Solution is designed for various scenarios, including PV-only, ESS-only, PV+ESS, charger+ESS, and virtual power plant (VPP). Huawei also shared its global rollout practices of this solution. As for energy storage, Huawei introduced its 241 kWh series C&I Hybrid Cooling Grid Forming ESS Solution. This product upgrades the traditional single cooling mode to a smart hybrid cooling mode through an innovative thermal management architecture. It also introduces the innovative "pack-level optimization 2.0" technology. The product achieves a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 91.8% and a depth of discharge (DOD) of 100%, exceeding the industry average. Huawei FusionCharge: AI-Powered PV+ESS+Charger for All-Scenario Ultra-fast Charging Networks Huawei FusionCharge integrates PV, ESS, and chargers into a smart microgrid for passenger and commercial vehicles. Its self-developed system features dual grid-device protection, air-liquid cooling, and AI scheduling that boosts station revenue by over 15%. Collaborating with partners across logistics, urban, and highway scenarios, Huawei aims to build an efficient, grid-friendly, and user-friendly ultra-fast charging network. Grid-Interactive AIDC: "3+1" Redefining Compute Infrastructure By leveraging "3+1" innovations, Huawei builds the grid-interactive AIDC that is reliable, energy-efficient, fast to deliver, and grid-friendly to maximize tokens per watt. Huawei redefines AIDC power supply and thermal management by combining MIMO power architecture-featuring grid-friendly UPS and ESS-with an AI-enabled megawatt-level liquid cooling system. Additionally, AI empowers data centers across their entire lifecycle, ensuring full-link visibility, reliability, and efficient O&M. Huawei Digital Power prioritizes full-link quality through rigorous R&D, supply, manufacturing, and service processes. Proven globally across extreme environments like extreme cold and high altitudes, Huawei products consistently deliver performance that exceeds expectations. Huawei Digital Power will drive innovation through high quality, deliver long-term reliable value for customers, and partner with the industry to raise quality standards and achieve excellence.



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