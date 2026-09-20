Jasmine Bhasin Calls Rohit Shetty 'Pookiest' After He Performs High-Voltage Stunt To Encourage Her

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin called filmmaker and host of the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', Rohit Shetty the 'Pookiest' after he stepped into the arena himself to motivate her during a stunt.

As Jasmine was scared and struggled to perform a high-voltage stunt, host Rohit Shetty entered the stunt zone and decided to take on the challenge himself, leading Jasmine by example.

On Sunday, Jasmine shared a video of Rohit Shetty performing the task on her IG and penned a heartfelt gratitude note for the director, saying, "@itsrohitshetty Sir, you are truly the POOKIEST...You've always been the person pushing me to face my fears and reminding me that I'm stronger than I think I am. But this time, you literally took the shocks for me...That moment honestly touched my heart in a way I can't explain.v(sic)."

"This is my third season of KKK, and through all these years, you've always known when to push me, when to encourage me and, most importantly, when to simply have my back. You've made me feel supported and safe, even while pushing me to do things I never thought I could. And that means a lot to me. I'm sure every khiladi who has been in Khatron over the years will agree that you're surely our guiding light," she went on to add.

During the episode as well, Jasmine thanked Rohit for being an incredible mentor.

She said,“Getting a demo from Rohit Shetty sir himself was something I never imagined would happen. We all know him as the ultimate action king - someone who has spent years mentoring contestants, pushing them to believe that they are capable of more than they think. So when I was standing there, terrified and struggling to take that first step, and he actually came into the stunt zone and decided to lead by example."

Meanwhile, the grand finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' was recently shot in Mumbai.