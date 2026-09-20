Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan React To Salman Khan Taking Off T-Shirt On 'Bigg Boss'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) When Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gets serious, the whole industry sits up and takes notice. Actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', reacted to the actor taking off his t-shirt on the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss'.

On Sunday, Varun took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video of himself and his father, David Dhawan watching the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss', the moment when took off his t-shirt.

While Varun did not write anything on the video, his father's reaction to Salman's gesture. On the latest episode of Salman Khan lashed out at trolls who body shame actors. This came after trolls on social media body-shamed actress Katrina Kaif for her postpartum weight gain. He also slammed the trolls, who targeted him for his weight gain, and speculation over him wearing hed gear in recent public appearances.

The superstar said on the show,“Kamaal hai! Pehle, apne aap ko dekho bhai. Yeh jo aap log comment karte ho na, jiske upar, kisi ke bhi upar, pehle apni shakal dekhlo. Apna jism dekhlo usme baad karna ye (First, look at yourself, brother. You people who comment on someone, first look at your own face. Look at your own body, and then do this)”.

“Apne maa-baap ko dekhlo pehle, unki sehat dekhlo. Uske baad karna, samjhe? Ek samajh aata hai ki 'bhai, you've lost weight or put on weight... woh samajh aata hai, lekin mazaak udaana (Look at your parents first, look at their health. Then go ahead and do it, understood? It is understandable if you say, 'Brother, you've lost weight or put on weight'. That is fine, but making fun of someone)?”, he added.

Salman also took Varun's name while citing how celebrities appearances often become the fodder for uncouth public discourse.