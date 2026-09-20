Viral Video: India's Famous Truck Driver Shows His Sofa Seat, Rotating Chair, Motorised Blinds And More WATCH

Rajesh Rawani, a famous truck driver blogger from India, showed off a truck that didn't look like a workplace but more like a carefully designed space on wheels. It had a sofa-like seat, a driver's chair that could rotate 180 degrees, and motorised blinds.

People online admire Rawani for how hard he works and how much time he spends making his trucks more comfortable and convenient. He posts vlogs on YouTube that record his truck trips. His channel has over 3 million subscribers. It was Rawani who first showed himself resting on an Instagram video. The seat looked like a couch and was big and comfortable. Before getting up and moving to the driver's seat, he was able to stretch out and lie down.

Then the driver's seat itself became something else that stood out. Rawani sat down and showed how it could turn 180 degrees, which gave him more options inside the cabin. Then he grabbed a remote and pressed a button. The blinds that were covering the truck's windscreen opened on their own.

The truck's cabin looked amazingly tidy and well-maintained, with a contemporary decor that demonstrated how much work Rajesh had put into improving the comfort of his workspace. Before moving his work to YouTube and gaining a following via regularity, Rawani first posted basic cookery videos and casual talks on Facebook. His journey had even earned appreciation from industrialist Anand Mahindra, the post noted, while using Rawani's story to make a broader point about persistence and simply continuing to show up.

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Both Rawani's commitment and his modified vehicle were praised in the film. While one person praised the customised vehicle and the obvious amount of labour that had gone into it, another expressed appreciation for his commitment.

He was described as motivating by someone else. Rajesh Rawani posts information about his travels around the nation. He uses a tiny burner and simple utensils that he carries in his truck to prepare meals when travelling. In addition to recording his contacts with other drivers, roadside stops, and occurrences he meets on the highways, his movies include everything from paneer meals to curries of chicken, fish, and mutton.