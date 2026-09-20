Haryana CM Seeks 'Integrated Funding Package' For Farming, Water

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state has made a significant contribution to filling the country's foodgrain reserves and making India self-reliant in foodgrains.

The Chief Minister participated in a two-day conference on 'Financing India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat' on Saturday and sought an“Integrated Natural Farming and Water Security Funding Package” for Haryana. The conference was organized by Finance Ministry.

Haryana's Push for Natural Farming

Addressing the media after the conference, Saini said that meaningful discussions were held on further strengthening the economies of the States and the country and achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat. Detailed deliberations were also held on future plans to further strengthen the agriculture and energy sectors. Haryana showcased the initiatives being undertaken in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, while other States also shared their views, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that the area under natural and organic farming in Haryana is expected to increase fourfold over the previous year to about 50,000 acres in 2026-27, with a target of expanding it to 1.50 lakh acres by 2030-31. A 2,000-acre natural farming model cluster is being developed in Kurukshetra. The State Government has also decided to develop Morni block as a model for natural vegetable cultivation, he said.

Funding Package for Water Security and Agriculture

Saini said that keeping Haryana's specific circumstances and initiatives in view, the Central Government has been requested to provide an“Integrated Natural Farming and Water Security Funding Package” for the State. The proposed package has also been sought to include capital investment for groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and expansion of micro-irrigation technologies. He said that the Central Government has also been requested to consider a special Centrally Sponsored integrated financial package for Haryana by bringing resources available under various Central schemes under a coordinated financial framework.

Digital Initiatives and FPO Mission

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has benefited from the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal. Fertiliser purchases by farmers have been linked with the portal, enabling fertiliser availability in accordance with farmers' demand. This has resulted in savings of approximately Rs. 900 crore in fertiliser subsidy for the Central Government. He said that the Central Government has also emphasised the need to strengthen the FPO ecosystem across the country. Haryana had recently launched its FPO Mission in this direction.

Addressing Waterlogging and Green Energy

Saini said that the issue of waterlogging in Haryana was also raised at the conference. Nearly 6 lakh acres of land in the State are affected by the problem of waterlogging due to the rising water table, and suggestions in this regard were presented during the conference.

He said that solar and green energy were also discussed at the conference. Suggestions were made for expanding solar and green energy while taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed hope that the decisions taken at the conference would yield positive outcomes and benefit States across the country. (ANI)

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