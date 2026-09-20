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Kerala Police Gives Dog K9 Samantha Emotional Farewell 10 Years Of Service WATCH


2026-09-20 03:45:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kerala Police bid an emotional farewell to K9 Samantha after completing an impressive 10-year service. Samantha served in multiple anti-narcotics operations, including checks at railway stations, bus stands, suspicious locations and courier centres. During an Excise drive, the sniffer dog helped authorities detect 25 kg of ganja. After retirement, Samantha's handler has adopted her, ensuring she begins her next chapter with a loving home. 00:00 - Kerala Police Bids Farewell to K9 Samantha 01:15 - Samantha's 10 Years of Anti-Narcotics Service 02:30 - Retired K9 Samantha Gets a Loving New Home

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AsiaNet News

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