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Japan Asian Games 2026: Cruise Ship Becomes Athletes' HOME! World Updates Sports News


2026-09-20 03:45:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Asian Games 2026 has brought a first-of-its-kind accommodation setup in Japan, with the cruise ship Costa Serena transformed into a floating home for athletes and officials. Docked at Nagoya Port, the ship is hosting thousands of Games participants. But the unusual arrangement has also faced room-allocation and credential issues, putting the spotlight on Japan's unique accommodation plan. 0:00 - ASIAN GAMES 2026: CRUISE SHIP BECOMES ATHLETES' HOME 0:35 - COSTA SERENA HOSTS THOUSANDS AT NAGOYA PORT 1:10 - ROOM MIX-UPS & CHECK-IN ISSUES HIT FLOATING ATHLETES' VILLAGE

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AsiaNet News

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