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Embassy Of Israel Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day


2026-09-20 03:31:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan shared a post marking September 20 - the Day of State Sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The relevant post was published on the embassy's page on its X page.

“The Embassy of the State of Israel sincerely congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Day of State Sovereignty!

We wish that this important national holiday brings lasting peace, prosperity, unity and strength to the people of Azerbaijan. We wish the Republic of Azerbaijan strong sovereignty, stability and a bright future!” the post reads.

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Trend News Agency

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