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Azerbaijani FM Departs For New York On Working Visit


2026-09-20 03:16:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On September 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed for a working visit to New York, USA.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that the minister travelled to New York to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

"As part of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to address the 81st session of the General Assembly, as well as a number of other international events. In addition, bilateral meetings with officials from foreign countries and heads of international organizations are planned during the high-level week of the session," the ministry said.

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