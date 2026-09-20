TCHD Digital Video Technology Development (Beijing)Ltd

Exploring China's 4K Capture Card Industry and Professional Video Capture Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BEIJING, September 20, 2026 - China's 4K capture card sector covers a range of video acquisition hardware for live streaming, e-commerce, broadcast production, gaming, esports, education, video conferencing and professional imaging applications. This article examines five China-based manufacturers: TCHD Digital Video Technology Development (Beijing) Ltd., Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Chirui Video Technology Co., Ltd. (KUHAIMI), Beijing Velocap Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Jiusi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Jiuyin Jiushi). The comparison considers publicly available product specifications, certification information, product portfolios and application coverage.Industry Context: 4K Capture Expands Across Professional Video WorkflowsThe use of capture cards is expanding beyond traditional gaming and recording scenarios. Current applications include live streaming, multi-camera production, sports and concert coverage, remote education, video conferencing, enterprise recording, virtual production, medical imaging and industrial vision inspection. USB and PCIe capture solutions serve different workflow requirements, from plug-and-play content creation to higher-bandwidth professional video production.Market research published by Dataintelo indicates continued growth in the global capture card market, while USB capture cards represented the largest product-type segment in its 2025 analysis. The research also identifies gaming, medical imaging and industrial applications as important areas of demand. As 4K video becomes more common in professional and commercial workflows, manufacturers are developing products around interfaces such as HDMI, SDI, USB and PCIe, with specifications covering resolution, frame rate, signal compatibility and connectivity.A key technical consideration is bandwidth. Uncompressed 4K 60Hz video can require bandwidth beyond the practical capacity of standard USB 3.0 connections, making high-bandwidth interfaces such as PCIe relevant to professional production systems. Meanwhile, USB Video Class (UVC) support enables compatible capture devices to work with standard operating systems and video applications without requiring proprietary drivers in many common setups.The five manufacturers in this reviewThe five companies were selected based on their publicly available corporate information and presence in the video capture hardware sector. The review considers product categories, documented technical specifications, certification information and application coverage where such information is publicly available. The depth of information varies by company according to the documentation available.1. TCHD Digital Video Technology Development (Beijing) Ltd. (TCHD Video)Established in 2005, TCHD Video has more than 20 years of experience in video technology, according to company documentation. The Beijing-based company develops standardized video software and hardware products and application systems. It operates a 10,000-square-metre production facility with 50 employees and a 10-engineer R&D team. Its stated markets include the EU, the USA and Asia, with exports accounting for 20%.Its product portfolio covers video capture cards, live streaming cameras, video converters, video encoders and video switchers, together with solutions for virtual studios, online live streaming, lecture recording and conference streaming. Documented application areas include content creation and live broadcasting, corporate and education, healthcare and industrial vision.Documented 4K capture hardware from TCHDTCHD has several documented capture products covering PCIe and USB interfaces. The TC-210N5 SDI is a PCIe capture and output card supporting 12G, 6G and 3G-SDI, with capture up to 4K at 60Hz. It uses FPGA processing and provides five configurable SDI channels, with options including 4-in-1-out and 3-in-2-out. The card supports embedded SDI audio synchronisation and is compatible with Windows, Linux, OBS and vMix. An SDK is also available for secondary development.The TC-UB660 is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C capture device with HDMI 2.1 input and pass-through. It supports capture up to 3840 × 2160 at 144fps and 2160p144 pass-through, with HDR and variable refresh rate support. UVC and UAC compliance enables driver-free operation across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS. The TC-UB620 supports HDMI 2.0 pass-through and 4K 60Hz capture with HDR, as well as up to 240fps at 1080p in MJPG mode.The TC-200N9 SDI provides bidirectional SDI capture and playback for SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI signals, supporting 1080i and 1080p signals at up to 60fps. Its documented applications include live broadcasting, conference video collection, studio production, post-production and medical imaging.Beyond capture hardware, TCHD's portfolio includes the TCHD-840 Pro live streaming switcher and TC420 PTZ camera. The TCHD-840 Pro supports four-channel 4K 60Hz HDMI and NDI hybrid input, hardware H.264/H.265 encoding and multiple streaming protocols. The TC420 provides 12x optical zoom and HDMI, SDI, USB 3.0 and LAN interfaces for applications including video conferencing, education and medical training.Certification recordsTCHD's publicly documented certification records include CE EMC compliance for the TC-980S, TC420 and TCHD-T3 product lines under certificate LCSA07075157E. The company also has documented ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 management-system certifications covering relevant product and operational activities. These records provide additional publicly available information on the company's quality and management systems.2. Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd.Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Nanjing-based developer of video capture and video interface hardware. The company focuses on products that support video acquisition, signal conversion and connectivity across different production environments. Its portfolio serves applications such as live streaming, content creation, recording, broadcasting and professional video production.3. Shenzhen Chirui Video Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Chirui Video Technology Co., Ltd. operates under the KUHAIMI brand and is based in Shenzhen. The company develops video capture devices and related electronic hardware for content creation, streaming and recording scenarios. Its product direction covers solutions for users working with HDMI-based video sources and computer-based production environments. The company forms part of the Shenzhen-based electronics supply network serving the consumer and professional video equipment market.4. Beijing Velocap Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Beijing Velocap Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a Beijing-based company operating in the video capture device segment. Its business focuses on video acquisition hardware and related equipment for digital video workflows, including recording, streaming and signal processing applications. The company's product direction covers hardware-based video acquisition for different production and content creation requirements, contributing to the range of capture solutions available from China-based suppliers.5. Shenzhen Jiusi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Jiusi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Jiuyin Jiushi name, is a Shenzhen-based supplier of video-related electronic hardware. The company's product range includes video capture devices and associated equipment for recording, streaming and other digital video applications. Its Shenzhen location places the company within one of China's major electronics manufacturing centers, supporting its participation in the video hardware supply chain. The company serves the broader market for computer-connected video acquisition and related equipment.What the comparison showsThe available documentation shows that TCHD Video has a relatively broad documented portfolio covering PCIe SDI capture cards, USB 4K capture devices, switchers and PTZ cameras, with applications spanning content creation, education, corporate use, healthcare and industrial vision. Its published certification information also includes certificate numbers, issuing bodies and applicable standards. Information available for the other companies is presented at a more general level.For buyers, documented product specifications and traceable certification records can support supplier evaluation and compliance verification. Portfolio breadth can also be relevant for projects requiring multiple video devices, including capture, switching and recording equipment.Market impactThe capture card market is expanding across gaming, live streaming, education, corporate video, healthcare and industrial applications. These use cases place different requirements on capture hardware, from high frame rates and low-latency pass-through for gaming to stable signal processing and long-duration operation for professional applications.The products documented in this review reflect this wider range of requirements. USB 4K capture devices support plug-and-play content creation, while PCIe and SDI solutions address higher-bandwidth and multi-camera production workflows. As professional video applications continue to develop, compatibility, signal stability and documented specifications remain important considerations for suppliers and buyers.Closing outlookDemand for capture hardware is expected to remain closely linked to the continued adoption of 4K production, live streaming, remote video workflows, education and professional imaging. For China-based manufacturers, continued support for interfaces such as HDMI 2.1 and 12G-SDI, broader device compatibility and clear technical and certification documentation will remain relevant to international buyers.For procurement teams, matching capture specifications with the actual workflow remains essential. Resolution, frame rate, interface type, pass-through capability, operating-system compatibility and certification requirements should be evaluated according to the intended application.

Leo Chen

TCHD Digital Video Technology Development (Beijing)Ltd

+ +86-13910334207

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Five Reputable 4K Capture Card Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Video Capture Technology News Provided By Htnxt September 20, 2026, 07:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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