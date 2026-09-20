'Money Power Misused On Large Scale': Udit Raj On ABVP's DUSU Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj, reacting to the results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, alleged that money power and electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been misused, while also calling for introspection within the Congress.

The RSS student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), won three of the four posts in the DUSU polls on Saturday, while the Congress-backed NSUI failed to secure even one post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president's post.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said,“Money power and EVMs have been misused on a large scale. Apart from that, we also need to do some self-introspection."

Referring to the BJP-RSS, he said, "So, on one hand, while Gen Z is so angry with them, we also need to look at how they manage to win elections. Elections are won through management and systems. In the DUSU election, the actual election is fought by RSS and BJP. Thus, their strength is far greater and much more organised. Even if the majority is not with them, the results end up coming in their favour.”

He was also asked whether the loss in the DUSU elections was linked to credit for the Jantar Mantar protest being taken by people associated with the CJP.

Responding to the question, Udit Raj said,“If they took credit for the public's anger, they would have contested the election and won. Why didn't they contest? When the Gen Z movement happened, 95 per cent of the people came out of the general atmosphere as victims themselves. It was a coalition of various parties and organisations altogether; it was not solely led by CJP.”

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav also reacted to the DUSU results and said,“There has been no clean sweep of NSUI. No one can drown Congress, no one can finish Congress. Congress's ideology is one of global welfare and humanity. Congress is finished by Congressmen themselves."

"In Delhi University, BJP uses every means, inducement, money, coercion, manipulation, and crores and crores of rupees, liquor, alcohol... everything is served. We also have our mistakes. We do not work by looking at Rahul Gandhi's struggle; we work looking at our personal interests,” Yadav said.