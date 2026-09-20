Chandrashekhar Azad On Ayodhya Murder: 'Very Painful, Concerning'

Azad on Ayodhya Killing

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday expressed concern over the killing of Ram Lagan Maurya in Ayodhya, calling the incident "very painful" and said that the accused should be arrested.

Speaking to reporters here, Azad said that such incidents were usually heard about in other places, but witnessing a bomb-related killing in Ayodhya was a matter of concern.

"Ram Lagan ji's killing was very painful. We used to see such incidents in pictures or hear about bomb attacks in Bengal or other countries. But if bombs are being used openly in Ayodhya, which is also known as Saket and has recognition across the world, it is a matter of concern," he said.

Azad said that the incident had affected not only the victim but also his family, referring to the suffering of Ram Lagan Maurya's mother, who passed away 15 days after the incident. He said that family members of the deceased had approached him and requested him to share their grief. Azad added that as a public representative, it was his responsibility to stand with the affected family and strengthen their faith in the law and the Constitution. "The police will do its work, but sharing the family's pain and strengthening their trust in the law and Constitution is the responsibility of a public representative," he said.

Slams UP Govt Over Job Announcements

On the Uttar Pradesh government's distribution of appointment letters, Azad alleged that such announcements were being made as elections approached. "Now elections are near. Appointment letters will be distributed, new vacancies will be announced, and new facilities will be promised. But the truth is that everyone knows how many appointment letters have been given in the last nine and a half years," he said.

Azad alleged that several recruitment processes, including teacher recruitments and appointments in different departments, had faced issues and claimed that unemployed youth continued to struggle for jobs. He questioned why pending vacancies had not been filled earlier and alleged that the government was making announcements to influence voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On Allegations Between Parties

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegations that the BJP spends money on negative campaigns against political opponents, Azad said political parties make allegations against each other, but added that parties in power have more resources. "These things are in front of everyone. When the time comes, people will give their answer," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)