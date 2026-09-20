Woman Slaps Couple Multiple Times Over Alleged Objectionable Behaviour On Train Netizens Ask, 'Is This Scripted?

Another day, another bizarre incident caught on camera! Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video shows a couple being slapped multiple times by a woman on a train in India after they were seen displaying alleged objectionable behaviour. In the viral video, the couple was seen lying beside each other on the upper berth when a woman separated them and yelled at them for being so close in a public place.

Woman Beats a Couple On Train!

Later, she pulled the man and woman from the berth and slapped them multiple times. The video gained massive traction on social media and went viral quickly. The video was shared by a viral page with the caption, "A video from a train has gone viral after a couple reportedly got into a heated argument with a woman over their behavior in a public place situation escalated as the woman confronted the couple, leading to a verbal exchange before she slapped the girl several times. The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with viewers discussing public behavior and how such situations should be handled."

Take a look at the video here!

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A post shared by Bhartiya scroll (@bhartiyascroll)

Here's How Netizen's Reacted!

It took no time for the netizens to comment on this viral video. Some wrote,“Is this scripted?" While others dropped curious comments. One wrote,“They were not bothering anyone.. why is aunty so agitated.” Another user wrote,“Aunty didnt get opportunity during her younger times.” One more user wrote,“It takes a lot to mind your own business nowadays.”