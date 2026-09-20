Tamannaah Bhatia Aadhaar Card Photo Goes Viral: Fans Ask, 'How Is This Even Possible?'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Most of us hate our Aadhaar card photos, right? But when actress Tamannaah Bhatia's Aadhaar pic went viral, everyone was just stunned by how good she looked!South Indian and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is always in the news for her fashion and natural beauty. Recently, she was smiling for the paparazzi, but this time, it wasn't just her look that caught everyone's attention. It was the Aadhaar card in her hand!

Tamannaah was rushing to the airport. She posed for the cameras while holding her Aadhaar card, and paps and netizens quickly spotted it. The video instantly went viral on social media.

For most people, their Aadhaar photo is a bit of a joke. We often hear people say, 'My Aadhaar photo scares me!' or 'The world's worst camera is at the Aadhaar centre.' It's a common experience for even the best-looking people to get a weird photo for Tamannaah Bhatia, it's the complete opposite! In the viral video, her Aadhaar photo is clearly visible. She looks absolutely beautiful and cute, even in that small, black-and-white picture had a field day with this. They shared the video with funny captions like, 'Tamannaah is that one girl who has a good Aadhaar photo' and 'Kya aapke aadhar card me accha photo hai?' Fans flooded the comments, saying, 'We can't even recognise ourselves in our Aadhaar, but Tamannaah shines like a milky beauty.' This little video of her Aadhaar card has surely made everyone on the internet smile.