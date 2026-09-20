Malaysia Airlines Climbs In Skytrax Rankings Across Key Categories

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines has recorded higher positions across several categories in the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, with its cabin crew and airport services receiving particular recognition.

The airline was ranked first for Best Airline Staff in Asia, moving up six places from the previous ranking. It also placed second in the World's Best Airport Services category, an improvement of four positions.

Malaysia Airlines ranked third for World's Best Cabin Crew, climbing five places, while it was listed 10th among the best airlines in Asia.

The carrier also moved up in several global categories. It ranked 11th for the World's Cleanest Airline, 12th for World's Best Economy Class Airlines and 18th for World's Best Business Class Airlines, the latter marking a new entry.

In the overall World's Best Airline ranking, Malaysia Airlines rose six places to 21st.

The airline attributed the results to its employees and the service it describes as“Malaysian Hospitality,” thanking customers and industry partners for their support.

Malaysia Airlines also welcomed oneworld's recognition as the World's Best Airline Alliance at this year's Skytrax awards.

The carrier said it is continuing efforts toward its stated goal of entering the world's top 10 airlines by 2030.

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