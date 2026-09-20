Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov Departs For New York To Attend UN General Assembly

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov departed for New York on September 20 for a working visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department reported.

Bayramov is visiting the United States to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to address the 81st session of the General Assembly and participate in a number of other international events.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign government officials and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the session's high-level week.