War Update: 234 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Sectors See Heaviest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on the battlefield situation as of 8:00 on Sunday, September 20.

The enemy launched 98 airstrikes, dropping 313 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 10,856 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,689 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 58 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Pustohorod, Bachivsk, Korenok, Ulanove, Rivne, Kruzhok, Potapivka, Obody, Mala Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Sadky, Mohrytsia, Korchakivka, Sumy, Sopych, Hirky, Romashkove, Fotovyzh, and Volfyne came under fire. In the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Khrinivka, Krasnyi Khutir, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda were shelled. Vilcha Sloboda and Korenok also came under airstrikes.

Ukraine's aviation and artillery struck four clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, four command UAV posts, four artillery systems and artillery positions, a command post, and an anti-aircraft missile system.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four Russian assault actions were recorded. The enemy carried out 122 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 10 enemy attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance toward Lyman, Artilne, Ternova, Mala Vovcha, Vilkhuvatka, Shevyaikivka, and Dovzhanka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made two attempts to improve their positions and conducted assault operations near Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked 15 times near Novoiehorivka, Cherneshchyna, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Stavky, Lyman, and Dibrova. Their attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses were repelled.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched four assault actions near Yampil and Mykolaivka as well as toward Pyskunivka and Orikhuvatka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted one offensive action toward Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 25 attacks were recorded near Kostiantynivka and toward Osykove, Dovha Balka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Stepove, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 21 attacks. In particular, they attempted to advance toward Dobropillia, Vodianske, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

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In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Kopani.

No Russian attacks were recorded in the Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors.

No signs of Russian offensive force buildup were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through September 20, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,517,990 personnel.