Royal Bahrain Concours Announces Lexus As Automotive Partner And Saturday Fashion Show Partner For 2026

Rohal Bahrain Concours x Lexus

Lexus joins the Royal Bahrain Concours as an Automotive Partner for 2026, represented by Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C ©

BAHRAIN, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Royal Bahrain Concours is pleased to announce Lexus as a partner to its 2026 edition, presented by Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.SC. ©, and set to play a prominent role at the event as Automotive Partner and Saturday Fashion Show Partner.

Returning to the Royal Golf Club in Riffa on Friday 6 to Saturday 7 November 2026, the Royal Bahrain Concours will once again bring together an exceptional collection of collector cars alongside leading automotive marques, regional car clubs, luxury partners, enthusiasts and international guests.

Following the considerable success of its inaugural edition, which welcomed 60 collector cars and more than 200 members' cars from leading car clubs across the GCC, the Royal Bahrain Concours returns for its second year with an enhanced two-day programme celebrating automotive craftsmanship, design, heritage and luxury lifestyle.

As Automotive Partner, Lexus will have a dedicated presence at the Royal Golf Club, with three vehicles from the marque set to be displayed during the event, bringing a contemporary automotive dimension to the Concours, complementing the exceptional historic and collector cars at the heart of the Concours.

Alongside its automotive presence, Lexus will serve as the Fashion Show Partner for the Royal Bahrain Concours on Saturday 7 November.

Presented by Lexus on the Main Concours Stage, the fashion show will feature a luxury fashion, accessories and lifestyle collection. The Royal Bahrain Concours and Lexus will collaborate on the creative concept and selection of participating brands, designers or collections, creating a showcase aligned with the character of both Lexus and the event.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Ebrahim K. Kanoo and Lexus to the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026. Their involvement adds another important dimension to this year's event and reflects the strength and diversity of Bahrain's automotive community.

“Lexus is a globally recognised marque with a distinct identity, and we look forward to welcoming the brand to the Royal Golf Club this November.

“We are particularly pleased to have Lexus joining us as our Saturday Fashion Show Partner. Design, craftsmanship and attention to detail sit at the heart of both the automotive and fashion worlds, so it feels like a very natural addition to the programme and one that will broaden the experience for our guests.

Mr. Isa Mohammed Kanoo, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo & Lexus Director added:“The Royal Bahrain Concours provides a unique platform, bringing together remarkable collector cars with contemporary automotive design and an audience that shares a genuine passion for the industry. We are delighted to be a part of it for 2026 with Lexus.

“With Lexus presenting the Saturday Fashion Show, we're creating an opportunity to celebrate the shared qualities of elegance, precision and innovation across the automotive and luxury lifestyle worlds. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Royal Golf Club in November.”

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as a significant addition to the international concours calendar, reinforcing Bahrain's reputation as a destination for world-class automotive, cultural and luxury experiences.

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding the 2026 programme, participating vehicles and event highlights will be announced in due course.



Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

+44 7594 663485

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