Royal Bahrain Concours Announces Toyota As Automotive Partner For 2026

Royal Bahrain Concours x Toyota

Toyota joins the Royal Bahrain Concours as an Automotive Partner for 2026, presented by Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C (c)

BAHRAIN, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toyota has been confirmed as an Automotive Partner of the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026, joining the event through its Bahrain sole distributor, Ebrahim K. Kanoo B.S.C. ©, and bringing the brand's longstanding automotive heritage and reputation for quality, durability and reliability to one of Bahrain's leading automotive events.

The Royal Golf Club in Riffa will host the Concours for a second year running, on Friday 6 to Saturday 7 November 2026, bringing together an exceptional collection of collector cars alongside leading automotive marques, regional car clubs, luxury partners, enthusiasts and international guests.

The 2026 edition builds will bring together 60 collector cars and more than 200 members' cars from car clubs across the GCC. This year's programme runs across two days and expands the event's focus on automotive craftsmanship, design, heritage and luxury lifestyle.

Toyota's presence at the Royal Golf Club will include three vehicles from the range on display throughout the event, showcased by the Ebrahim K. Kanoo business that has served the Kingdom of Bahrain for more than 60 years.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Toyota, and its Bahrain distributor Ebrahim K. Kanoo, to the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026. Having a brand of this scale and reach involved says a great deal about the depth of Bahrain's automotive scene.

"Toyota needs no introduction, and we're looking forward to seeing what they bring to the Royal Golf Club this November."

Mr. Khaled Fuad Kanoo, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo & Toyota Director, added: "Toyota has been part of Bahrain's motoring landscape for generations, and the Royal Bahrain Concours provides a meaningful setting in which to celebrate that history. The event's focus on automotive heritage, engineering and innovation reflects qualities that have long defined Toyota and continue to guide the brand today.

"We're looking forward to welcoming visitors at the Royal Golf Club this November."

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as a significant addition to the international concours calendar, reinforcing Bahrain's reputation as a destination for world-class automotive, cultural and luxury experiences.

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding the 2026 programme, participating vehicles and event highlights will be announced in due course.



Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

+44 7594 663485

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