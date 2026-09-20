BEST Bus Driver Injured After Head-On Collision With Private Travel Bus In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) A BEST bus operating on Route 496 collided head-on with a private travel bus in Mumbai's Mulund West early on Sunday, leaving its driver injured and triggering a minor fire in the vehicle.

The incident took place at around 5.50 a.m. in Mulund West, where ongoing Metro construction work on LBS Marg had restricted traffic movement to a single lane.

The BEST bus was travelling from SEEPZ towards Teen Hath Naka in Thane when it was involved in a collision with an oncoming private travel bus.

The impact of the head-on collision caused the steering wheel of the BEST bus to strike the abdomen of its driver, identified as 40-year-old Sandeep Namdev Karande.

He sustained injuries to his abdomen and right leg and also suffered heavy bleeding following the collision.

Soon after the impact, a minor fire broke out in the bonnet of the BEST bus, creating an additional emergency at the spot.

The conductor of the bus immediately responded by using the fire extinguisher available onboard and managed to douse the flames.

Following the accident, the conductor immediately arranged for the injured driver to receive medical attention, and Karande was rushed to the Agarwal Hospital in Mulund.

Authorities said that Karande was conscious and in a stable condition after being admitted to the hospital.

He was being treated for the injuries sustained in the collision.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three people were killed, and another was critically injured in a serious accident involving a high-end car on the Mumbai Coastal Road early on Sunday, officials said.

According to information received from the Coastal Road Control Room, the accident occurred at around 5.20 a.m. near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala College.

The car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, reportedly due to overspeeding.