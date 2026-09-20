IAF's Surya Kiran Team Inspires Youth With Spectacular Meerut Airshow

Roaring across the skies in a display of breathtaking precision, the Indian Air Force's legendary Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team captivated thousands of spectators in Meerut on Sunday, delivering a high-octane aerial showcase designed to ignite patriotic fervour and inspire the next generation of military aviators.

Dignitaries Praise Inspirational Display

Union Minister Sanjay Seth graced the event as the chief guest, applauding the elite contingent for showcasing the pinnacle of military discipline, patience, and courage. Highlighting the legacy of the squadron, which has completed nearly 800 displays worldwide over a span of nearly three decades, Seth noted that witnessing such precision live serves as an inspiration for young minds, encouraging them to join the armed forces and pursue careers as fighter pilots "It is a matter of great privilege that our Surya Kiran aerobatics team, which has performed at around 800 locations worldwide and has been presenting this spectacular sight for nearly 30 years, embodies courage, valour, patience, and discipline. The young people who attend are inspired to join the armed forces and become Air Force pilots. Today, our young pilots will showcase an amazing display in the skies, and this certainly inspires the youth to join the armed forces," Sanjay Seth told reporters.

Echoing similar enthusiasm, Member of Parliament Laxmikant Bajpai commended the squadron as an elite formation team of unmatched competitive excellence in Asia, emphasising that the display amplified the morale and patriotic fervour of Meerut's youth, motivating them toward military service. "The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran team has distinguished itself as the first of its kind in Asia through competitive excellence, and the display they put on yesterday has greatly boosted the morale and enthusiasm of the people and youth of Meerut... Such a demonstration served as an inspiring event for the youth to join the armed forces," BJP MP Laxmikant Bajpai told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Somendra Tomar also praised the event and the nation's armed forces, highlighting Meerut's historic identity. "The army is a matter of pride for us Indians; all citizens hold the army in high regard and view it with deep respect and honour... Meerut is a land of revolution. The dedication towards our soldiers is always evident, and this enthusiasm is clearly visible, " Somendra Tomar told ANI.

Performance Mechanics Explained

Detailing the mechanics of the performance, Squadron Leader Vikram shared insights into the rigorous structure of the display and stated that a standard Surya Kiran routine spans approximately 30 to 35 minutes and is divided into two segments. "The profile of the Surya Kiran display lasts approximately 30 to 35 minutes and is divided into two parts...while 9 aircraft and 9 pilots actually take to the skies, the entire team comprises 13 pilots, 1 commentator, and 1 medical doctor; additionally, our maintenance crew includes 3 to 4 engineers," Squadron Leader Vikram told ANI.

Sarang Helicopter Team's Successful Egypt Deployment

Earlier this week, on Monday, the Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team bid farewell to Egypt following a successful deployment that featured spectacular aerial routines during the El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition, according to the Embassy of India in Egypt.“'Ma'a Salama, Egypt!' After captivating Egyptian skies with breathtaking aerial displays at El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition, the Indian Air Force's Sarang Helicopter Display Team bids farewell to Egypt. Taking with them memories of the warmth, friendship and cheers of the Egyptian people. Until we meet again!” the Embassy stated on X.

The formation's routines featured the Pyramids of Giza as a striking backdrop, merging Indian aviation excellence with Egypt's historical landscape to highlight the deep-rooted ties shared by both countries, the Indian Air Force (IAF) noted on Thursday.“From the skies above Giza. The majestic Pyramids of Giza provided a spectacular backdrop as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team flew a four-helicopter formation of ALH Dhruv, showcasing precision, discipline and Indian aviation excellence. The aerial display beautifully brings together India's flying prowess and Egypt's timeless heritage, reflecting the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations,” the IAF stated on X.

During the deployment, Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, travelled to Egypt to meet with the personnel and review the contingent's operations. The team had previously arrived in the country to participate in the second iteration of the El Alamein International Airshow, hosted at the El Alamein International Airport from September 8 to 10.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted the unique status of the squadron in a statement released on Sunday, noting, "The IAF Sarang team is the world's only five-helicopter display team. The team will showcase precision, professionalism and flying skills through a series of meticulously choreographed displays. This marks another significant milestone in international engagements by the Indian Air Force, reflecting growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt. (ANI)

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