BJP Protests At AAP HQ, Demands Arrest Of Councillor In Suicide Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers staged a demonstration outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on Sunday, demanding the immediate expulsion and arrest of AAP councillor Vijay Kumar over his alleged involvement in the suicide of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation worker.

Holding placards and raising slogans against the ruling party in the MCD, the protesters accused the AAP councillor of financial exploitation, harassment, and driving the worker to take the extreme step.

BJP Alleges Financial Exploitation, Caste Politics

Speaking to reporters during the protest, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia lashed out at the AAP leadership and demanded strict police action against the Trilokpuri municipal councillor. "We are protesting because an AAP councillor in the name of giving loan, scammed the sanitation worker. He took his full salary. The worker killed him self and he named AAP councillor as reason of his death. The councillor is silent on this. He is involved in caste politics. He should be arrested. Vijay Kumar should answer that how long will this torture on Dalits continue?" Chandolia said.

The BJP leaders alleged that the deceased sanitation worker was trapped in a fraudulent loan arrangement, had his monthly salary siphoned off, and faced relentless mental and financial harassment.

AAP Chief Accused of 'Selective Silence'

Echoing similar concerns, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of maintaining a selective silence on atrocities against Dalits. "Kejriwal has double standards. On one side, he calls himself messiah of Dalits, while on the other side, he's silent on the death of a Dalit worker. AAP Councillor scammed the poor man of Rs 15 lakh, which led to his suicide. Even 10 days after the FIR is registered, Kejriwal is silent. Kuldeep Kumar is silent. Until Vijay Kumar is suspended, we will keep protesting," Negi said.

Demand for Murder Charge

Joining the demonstration, Santosh Ojha, President of the Purvanchal Morcha, Delhi BJP, demanded that the police register a murder case against the councillor. "The way AAP's Dalit-opposing face has been exposed, it's not new. They are doing this in Delhi, and also in Punjab. The BJP demands that the AAP councillor be expelled and a murder case be registered against him," Ojha stated.

The agitation follows the tragic death of Deepak, an MCD sanitation worker from Trilokpuri, who allegedly died by suicide after being defrauded of loan money amounting to around Rs 15 lakh. The BJP leaders asserted that they would continue their agitation until the councillor is suspended. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)