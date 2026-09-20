Kerala Tragedy: Missing Teen Girl, Relative Found Dead On Tracks In Angamaly

Kollam: A Class 10 girl who went missing and her young relative have been found dead after being hit by a train. The bodies of Vismaya (15), daughter of Sunilkumar and Nisha from Valathungal in Kollam, and Abhilash (21), son of Anilkumar and Sunitha from Pallimon in Nedumpana, were discovered on a railway track near Angamaly early this morning.

The Eravipuram police had registered a missing person case for the girl, while the Kannanallur police had a similar case for the young man. Police are working on the theory that this is a suicide, as the two were said to be in a relationship. Yesterday morning, after her parents left for work, Vismaya left home telling them she was going to school. However, she was wearing regular clothes, not her school uniform. The school authorities realised Vismaya hadn't turned up only when they checked the school's WhatsApp group for parents and teachers.

They noticed that Vismaya's mother's phone number had been 'exited' from the group. This raised suspicion, and they immediately called her parents. The parents were shocked to hear this, as they had no idea. Police suspect Vismaya herself removed her mother's number from the group before her mother left for work. After this, the school and her parents together filed a complaint with the Eravipuram police.

While the investigation was on, police found out that Abhilash, a close relative, was also missing. Abhilash, who worked in catering after his studies, lived with his grandparents in Pallimon. His parents live in Eravipuram, and he would often visit them. That's how he became close to Vismaya, who was a relative living nearby. Police believe that Vismaya, after leaving home on Friday saying she was going to school, met up with Abhilash and travelled to Angamaly. The Angamaly police found an ID card in Abhilash's pocket, which helped them identify him. They then contacted the Eravipuram police with the details.