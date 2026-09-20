Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 20. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 20. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,666,079 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,907,263 rials. On September 19, the euro was priced at 1,913,683 rials.

Currency Rial on September 20 Rial on September 19 1 US dollar USD 1,666,079 1,663,768 1 British pound GBP 2,231,752 2,224,457 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,026,495 2,018,469 1 Swedish króna SEK 169,476 168,678 1 Norwegian krone NOK 177,056 176,488 1 Danish krone DKK 256,010 255,137 1 Indian rupee INR 17,362 17,330 1 UAE Dirham AED 453,663 453,034 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,403,654 5,396,853 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 600,765 600,084 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,062,094 1,060,121 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 212,374 212,064 1 Omani rial OMR 4,325,915 4,325,037 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,190,487 1,187,600 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 953,371 949,845 1 South African rand ZAR 102,139 102,039 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,154 34,103 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,788 19,760 1 Qatari riyal QAR 457,714 457,079 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 127,157 126,953 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,656 13,637 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,187,697 1,182,883 1 Saudi riyal SAR 444,288 443,671 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,431,061 4,424,915 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,305,717 1,302,255 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,353,314 1,354,469 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 50,350 50,264 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 793 792 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,084,635 1,082,648 1 Libyan dinar LYD 262,382 261,839 1 Chinese yuan CNY 248,609 248,129 100 Thai baht THB 5,003,367 4,986,359 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 408,100 407,468 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,202,743 1,198,211 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,349,900 2,346,640 1 euro EUR 1,913,683 1,907,263 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 372,651 372,286 1 Georgian lari GEL 639,808 640,258 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 93,812 93,314 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,851 25,644 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 550,588 549,824 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 979,083 978,672 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,649,942 2,645,106 1 Tajik somoni TJS 180,446 180,312 1 Turkmen manat TMT 476,022 474,339 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,966 1,963

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,913,683 rials and $1 costs 1,666,079.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.