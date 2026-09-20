Restoration Of Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Creates New Political Reality In Region - MFA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The restoration of Azerbaijan's state sovereignty has opened up new opportunities for lasting peace.

This was reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the occasion of September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

It is noted that 20 September is a historic day marking the restoration of our state sovereignty that inscribed in golden letters in the centuries-old statehood chronicle of our nation:

"20 September is a historic day marking the restoration of our state sovereignty that inscribed in golden letters in the centuries-old statehood chronicle of our nation.

On 19-20 September 2023, local anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan to disarm and withdraw the remnants of the Armenian armed forces from our territories. Consequently, as a result of the measures completed in less than 24 hours, state sovereignty over the territories was restored.

The high professionalism, courage, and heroism of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces under the leadership and resolute political will of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief H.E. Ilham Aliyev, played a decisive role in achieving this historic victory.

During the anti-terrorist measures, the Azerbaijani side paid special attention to the safety of the civilian population, targeting only the legitimate military facilities and infrastructure of illegal armed formations, rather than civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The restoration of Azerbaijan's state sovereignty created a new political reality in the region, opening new opportunities for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and for lasting peace. Demonstrating its commitment to the peace agenda, our country has taken consistent and purposeful steps toward normalizing relations.

The historic meeting held in Washington D.C. on 8 August 2025, with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia, marked an important milestone in the peace and normalization process.

Today, the agreements reached during the meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are of great importance not only for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, but also for realizing the regional economic potential.

The restoration of economic- trade ties in the region and the implementation of confidence-building measures in this direction, as well as the promotion of regional integration of international transport and logistics routes, will create new economic dividends and cooperation opportunities not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also for all interested parties.

Building upon the historic opportunity for peace, resolving the issues lying ahead to sign a peace agreement and fully normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is of paramount importance.

Today, Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale efforts towards the restoration of the liberated territories, ensuring the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, and promoting the sustainable development of these areas. At the same time, eliminating the landmine threat and determining the fate of missing persons are among our country's main priorities.

State Sovereignty Day is a symbol of the Azerbaijani people's commitment to their statehood, national will and territorial integrity. This significant day is an important occasion to pay deep respect to the dearest memory of our martyrs, and to always preserve and pass on to future generations the value of the historic Victory achieved at the cost of their lives.

The state sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan is eternal, indivisible and inviolable.

Happy State Sovereignty Day, Azerbaijan!"