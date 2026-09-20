OCR Studio And Wemik Partner To Strengthen Personal Data Protection Across The GCC

DOHA, QATAR, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OCR Studio, a developer of client-side ID scanning solutions, and Wemik, a developer of an on-device system for secure GenAI use, have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen the protection of sensitive customer data across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The companies will explore joint opportunities to support the region's banks, fintech companies, and public-sector organizations in keeping personal information within their controlled environment and minimizing exposure risks.The need for local processing today extends beyond the initial extraction of data from identity documents. The risk of exposure emerges once again when employees subsequently use customer information in AI-assisted workflows – according to Cyberhaven's 2026 AI Adoption & Risk Report, 39.7% of employee interactions with AI tools involve sensitive data.The partnership is intended to protect sensitive information at these two critical stages – when it is obtained and when it is later used. OCR Studio provides the first layer by securely extracting data from identity documents and bank cards used across the GCC. Its technologies support passports, national ID cards, residence permits, driver's licenses, visas, and other identity documents issued in over 250 jurisdictions. OCR Studio's solutions operate directly on the user's device or within an on-premises server in both native mobile apps and popular browsers.Wemik extends this protection to the next stage – when employees need to work with the extracted information using GenAI. Wemik automatically detects sensitive information directly on the device, including names, ID numbers, IBANs, account details, and other personal and financial information. Then, it replaces these details with safe tokens, allowing only sanitized text to reach the AI system. The mapping also remains client-side, and the original information can be restored after the AI returns its response.“Employees increasingly rely on AI in their everyday work, which creates an entirely new point of exposure for customer information,” said Jorge Elizalde, Co-Founder and CTO of Wemik.“Our goal with OCR Studio is to give businesses a way to avoid unnecessary transfers of sensitive data both during KYC and when working with the received information afterwards. We found strong common ground in the belief that client-side architecture is the only viable approach when working with customers' personal information."OCR Studio and Wemik also aim to help organizations enhance compliance with data protection requirements across the GCC such as Qatar's Personal Data Privacy Protection Law (PDPPL). The combination of the companies' client-side technologies will give regulated organizations new opportunities for automation while keeping raw personal and financial information within their controlled environment.

Javier Montemayor Aguirre

Wemik

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OCR Studio and Wemik Partner to Strengthen Personal Data Protection Across the GCC News Provided By Wemik September 20, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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