CPI-M Party Offices Vandalised, Former Trinamool MLA's Family Attacked In Kolkata's Jadavpur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) A group of unidentified miscreants on motorbikes attacked and vandalised several party offices of the CPI-M and the house and party office of former Trinamool Congress MLA Debrabrata Majumdar in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, police said on Sunday.

CPI-M offices were targeted in six wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

It is alleged that the party flag was taken down and thrown to the ground in the attacks.

The house and office of long-time KMC councillor of ward number 96 and former MLA Majumdar were also allegedly attacked, and some family members were assaulted.

It is still unclear who was involved in this incident.

According to a CPIM leader, party offices were vandalised in ward numbers 96, 99, 101, 102, 105 and 106. It is learned that among them, the tension was highest in ward number 96, i.e. in front of the house and party office of the former Trinamool MLA. The CPI-M's martyrs' altar in the ward was also attacked.

The miscreants also allegedly threatened the former Trinamool MLA's elder brother and pushed him to the floor. After this attack, Majumdar's family said: "We repeatedly called the police and informed them about the incident. The police came after an hour."

In addition, unrest spread in ward number 101 and ward number 105. It is alleged that fights broke out there too.

A situation was also created in the office of former Trinamool councillor Tarun Mandal. However, local sources claimed that the police rushed in with batons. As a result, the chaos did not spread.

Allegedly, the bike gang has been creating chaos not only in the Jadavpur area but also in Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district.

Following the incident, both the CPI-M and Trinamool have questioned the role of the police in this entire incident. Allegations have been made against the BJP. However, the party has not commented on this so far.

Majumdar said: "At least 100 people came and vandalised the house. They abused my elder brother. They pushed him. They abused me. I have never seen anything like this in my entire political career. They are all BJP supporters."

A CPI-M worker said: "They tore the party flags. They abused us. They are telling us not to come here. They are all BJP. They used to be with the Trinamool."

On September 15, miscreants vandalised several CPIM party offices in the Bali area of Howrah district. The Left had blamed the BJP. However, the BJP denied the allegation. The Dewangazi Zonal Party Office on Panchanantala Road and the party office on Belur Station Road were vandalised.

Last Friday, there were allegations of an attack on the CPI-M party office in Kodalia, ward number 20 of Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality in South 24 Parganas district. The CPIM alleged that the BJP had vandalised their office.