Salman Khan Urges Actors To Take A Stand Against Inappropriate Shots By Paparazzi: Ek Chamat Maaro

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Salman Khan talked about a wide variety of topics during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 20'. The 'Sultan' actor criticized the paparazzi for clicking inappropriate photos of actors from behind and later asking the netizens to guess who they were.

Raising his voice against this practice, Salman also urged the actors to take a stand if they ever find themselves in such situations.

Speaking against the shutterbugs clicking 'hip-shots' of actresses, Salman said,“And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it's okay, I don't mind it. But what about those who don't like it?"

Giving some examples, he went on to add, "I recently saw Saiee Manjrekar was so awkward with that. Neha Dhupia fought against it. My own niece, she was walking, and they kept clicking from behind. And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?”

Salman said that actresses should speak up and give it back to the paps, if they feel uncomfortable.

“I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this. Jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamaat maaro. Bolna na apni maa behenon ka yeh shot lete ja, aur humko dikha. (When such a thing happens, just turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you). Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function,” shared an angry Salman.

Warning those who take these kinds of photos of the celebs, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor shared,“What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh".