Rally In Tiruchirappalli Promotes Physiotherapy, Disease Prevention

An awareness rally was organised in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday to highlight the importance of physiotherapy and promote awareness about stroke, cardiovascular diseases and cancer prevention.

The“Physiothon 2026 – World Physiotherapy Day Awareness & Delta Free Cancer Zone Rally” was organised jointly by the Delta Cancer Foundation and the Tiruchirappalli branch of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists.

World Physiotherapy Day is observed on September 8, but the association said the awareness campaign will run throughout this month.

The rally commenced from Students Road in Tiruchirappalli, with doctors, physiotherapists, students, healthcare workers, patients, their family members and members of the public participating.

Children with disabilities, elderly people affected by stroke and children also took part enthusiastically in the rally and helped spread awareness about the importance of physical activity and physiotherapy.

Dr. Balachandar on Preventive Health

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balachandar, President of the Tiruchirappalli branch of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, said the five-kilometre awareness walk was organised to educate the public on ways to prevent stroke and cardiovascular diseases.

He said the event was being organised for the second consecutive year. Last year, the rally was held with the theme of“Healthy Ageing”.

“Blood pressure, unhealthy dietary habits and lack of physical activity are among the important risk factors that need attention. By adopting lifestyle changes, maintaining a balanced diet, controlling salt intake and engaging in regular physical activity, several risk factors can be reduced,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of avoiding excessive consumption of food from outside and maintaining a balanced intake of protein, carbohydrates and fats.

Promoting Foundation's Services

According to Dr Balachandar, physical activity and exercise play an important role in improving blood circulation and reducing the risk of several lifestyle-related diseases. He further said the rally was also aimed at creating awareness about the services provided by the Delta Cancer Foundation.

The foundation provides free cancer-related medical treatment to eligible teachers, ex-servicemen and medical professionals in the Delta districts, he said.

The Core Message: 'Movement is Medicine'

The organisers emphasised the message,“Movement is medicine, movement is health,” and urged people to make regular physical activity part of their daily lives. (ANI)

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