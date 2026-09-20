Mumbai: 3 Dead, 1 Critical As Overspeeding BMW Crashes On Coastal Road

Three people were killed, and one was critically injured after an overspeeding BMW crashed on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty while travelling from Marine Drive toward Haji Ali, officials said.

Victims Identified, One Remains Critical

As per the Chief Medical Officer at Nair Hospital, two deceased victims have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17), while an unidentified 25-year-old man was also declared brought dead.

A 20-year-old unidentified man is in critical condition in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Crash Attributed to Overspeeding

The accident was reported early morning near Lala College while the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. According to the information received by the Coastal Road Control Room, the accident occurred due to overspeeding. Four people were initially reported injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. (ANI)

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