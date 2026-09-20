Shaina NC Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says He Only Speaks Lies, Spreads Venom

Shaina NC calls Rahul Gandhi's programme 'Jhoot ki Goonj'

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC slammed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the "Chhatron ki Goonj" program held in Indore, saying that he only speaks lies and spreads venom. Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena spokesperson took a jibe at Gandhi's "Chhatron ki Goonj" programme, terming it "Jhoot ki Goonj" and questioning his remarks on the political and developmental issues raised during the interaction. "Rahul Gandhi, this is not ' Chhatron ki Goonj'. This is 'jhoot ki goonj'. You only speak lies, and you spread venom," she said.

Further, addressing Gandhi's remarks on "Andhbhakts" and the developmental track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that 140 crore Indians could speak about the development they had witnessed and the infrastructure available on the ground. "You talk about 'Andhbhakt' and being privy to no idea of the developmental agenda of PM Modi. Please ask 140 crore Indians what they feel, what development they have seen and what the infrastructure is on the ground. If you compare PM Modi to Lord Vishnu, we compare him to the best prime minister that India has ever seen. And probably your forefathers don't fit that list," she said.

'System wants Andhbhakts, not students': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi, during his interaction with students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, said that an“andhbhakt” never asks questions and lives in a“delusional world”, while asserting that a student is someone who remains curious and raises their voice against issues. "The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions. A student asks how Amit Shah's son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India. A student asks why the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs, or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties," Rahul Gandhi added.

He added, "That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'Andhbhakts'. An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward."

Rahul Gandhi further added that andhbhakts ignore paper leaks. "The 'andhbhakt' says development is not needed. Modi ji is an incarnation of Vishnu. But the andhbhakt never asks questions. An andhbhakt will never ask why the condition of our schools and colleges has become like this. Why has our infrastructure broken down? Why are our papers leaking? A student is the one who raises this voice," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)