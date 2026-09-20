Asian Games 2026: PT Usha Meets IOC President Kirsty Coventry

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha met International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry at the official welcome reception ahead of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026. Sharing pictures from the event on X, PT Usha described the evening as an occasion of "unity, collaboration, and shared vision" and highlighted the discussions around strengthening global sporting ties.

"A wonderful evening of unity, collaboration, and shared vision at the official welcome reception ahead of the Opening Ceremony! It was an absolute honor to connect with Ms. Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee," PT Usha wrote.

She also mentioned the presence of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the reception and said the stakeholders are committed to supporting athletes and promoting international sportsmanship. "Alongside our Hon'ble Sports Minister, Shri. Mansukh Mandaviya ji. Together, we are committed to strengthening ties, fostering global sportsmanship, and building a powerful roadmap for our athletes on the international stage," she added.

A wonderful evening of unity, collaboration, and shared vision at the official welcome reception ahead of the Opening Ceremony! It was an absolute honor to connect with Ms. Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee. (1/2) twitter/JRnRiaBdWx - P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 20, 2026

Opening Ceremony and India's Contingent

Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker led the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. The ceremony was held the Paloma Mizuho Stadium marked the formal opening of the 20th Asian Games, with India represented by a 503-athlete contingent across 36 sports.

India's Campaign Highlights

Meanwhile, India opened their medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event, as Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second.

In other events, Suchika Tariyal secured a medal in women's traditional 60kg MMA after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal, while India's women's hockey team began their campaign with a dominant 19-0 win over Uzbekistan. The women's table tennis team also registered a 3-0 victory over Indonesia in their Group F match. (ANI)

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