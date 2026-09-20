Vibe Box Office Day 2: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta Film Surpasses Rs 4 Crore, Gains Momentum

In a significant display of audience appreciation and box office pull, the film Vibe, starring the talented duo Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta, has rapidly gained momentum at the box office. The movie successfully crossed the impressive Rs 4 crore mark in its total collection by the end of its second day, driven largely by a remarkable surge in earnings. This early success indicates a strong reception and sets a positive precedent for its theatrical run, showcasing how quickly the film has captivated viewers.

Weekend Box Office Surge

The film's performance witnessed a substantial upturn on its second day, Saturday, September 19. On this crucial day for weekend collections, Vibe garnered a robust Rs 2.65 crore. This figure represents a significant leap from its opening day. Having premiered on Friday, September 18, the film collected an estimated Rs 1.70 crore on its first day (calculated from the total cumulative collection of Rs 4.35 crore minus Day 2's Rs 2.65 crore). The jump from Rs 1.70 crore on Friday to Rs 2.65 crore on Saturday signifies an impressive growth of approximately 55%, a clear indicator of how the film gained momentum following its initial release. This substantial increase on Saturday was pivotal in propelling the movie towards its current cumulative success, demonstrating a strong upward trajectory.

With the impressive Day 2 earnings, the cumulative net collection for Vibe now stands at a strong Rs 4.35 crore. This growth observed on Saturday underscores a highly positive trend for the film. The burgeoning numbers suggest that Vibe is resonating well with audiences, leading to strong word-of-mouth promotion that translates into increased ticket sales. The film's ability to not just hold steady but significantly increase its collections on its second day demonstrates a burgeoning interest among moviegoers, crucial for long-term box office viability. This consistent upward trajectory is testament to the film's growing appeal and how it has successfully gained momentum across multiplexes and single screens, attracting more viewers with each passing day.

Outlook

The momentum garnered by Vibe heading into its first Sunday at the cinemas is particularly crucial. Typically, Sunday collections are expected to be the highest of the weekend, and with the strong foundation laid on Saturday, September 19, the film is well-positioned for an even more successful day. Industry analysts are keenly watching to see if this positive trend continues, potentially pushing the film's opening weekend total significantly higher. The performances by Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta appear to be striking a chord with viewers, attracting a broader audience base and solidifying the film's position as a promising contender. The sustained increase in collections vividly illustrates that the film has gained momentum at the box office, transforming a solid opening into a rapidly accelerating success story and promising a strong run ahead.