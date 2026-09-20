UAE Subscription Rules: Can You Get A Refund For Charges After Cancellation?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times)I cancelled a service or subscription, but the company continued charging my card. How long can they legally keep charging me, and can I demand a refund for payments taken after cancellation?

Answer: Under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, once a consumer cancels a subscription in accordance with the agreed cancellation procedure and terms, the subscription should end from the applicable cancellation date. However, this may be subject to a notice period, minimum commitment period or any other contractual condition agreed between the consumer and service provider.

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If the subscription was properly cancelled and the consumer did not agree to automatic renewal or continued payments, any charges made after the cancellation date may be disputed on the basis that the contractual basis for those payments has ended.

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In this regard, Article 237 of Federal Decree by Law No. (25) of 2025 promulgating the Civil Transactions Law provides that,“If the contract is rescinded or terminated, the contracting parties shall be restored to the state they were in before the contract. If this is impossible, compensation shall be awarded.”

Accordingly, if a consumer has validly cancelled a subscription and is subsequently charged despite there being no contractual basis for such charge, the consumer may request a service provider to reverse the charge and refund the amount collected after the effective date of cancellation.

A consumer may first raise the matter with the service provider and provide evidence of the cancellation, including the cancellation confirmation, relevant correspondence and payment records. If the charge was processed through a debit or credit card, the consumer may file a dispute form with the relevant bank or financial institution who have issued such debit or credit card, in accordance with its applicable card-dispute procedures.

In accordance with the aforementioned, there is no provision specifying the period for which a service provider may continue charging a consumer after cancellation, this may depend on the agreed terms and conditions. Further, the relevant point is whether the subscription was validly cancelled and whether any contractual provision authorised the subsequent charge. Where no such contractual basis exists, the consumer may seek reversal and refund of the amounts charged after the effective date of cancellation.

Applicable law:

Federal Decree by Law No. (25) of 2025 promulgating the Civil Transactions Law

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm are on Readers may e-mail their questions to... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.

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