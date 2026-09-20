Can Your Landlord In Dubai Evict You To Sell Property? What UAE Law Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Question: I'm renting a flat in the UAE, and my landlord has suddenly told me they want to sell the property and asked me to move out. How much notice are they legally required to give me? Can they make me leave before my tenancy contract ends, or can the property be sold with my tenancy still in place, with the new owner becoming my landlord?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that you are renting an apartment that is located in Dubai; the provisions of the Dubai land laws are applicable.

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In the emirate of Dubai, upon expiry of the lease contract, a landlord may seek eviction of a tenant from a property only under certain specific circumstances.

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Where a landlord intends to sell a property, a tenant must be notified of the reason for eviction at least twelve (12) months prior to the eviction date, and such notice must be served through a notary public or by registered mail. This is in accordance with Article 25(2)(d) of the Law No. (33) of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) of 2007. Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai ,

“2. Upon expiry of the Lease Contract, the Landlord may seek eviction of the Tenant from the Real Property only if:

d. The leased real property owner wishes to sell it.

For the purposes of paragraph (2) of this Article, the Landlord must notify the Tenant of the eviction reasons at least twelve (12) months before the date of eviction, and the notice must be served through a Notary Public or by registered mail.”

Further, a landlord's intention to sell a property does not automatically terminate an existing tenancy agreement. A tenancy contract remains binding on the landlord and the tenant until its expiry, and any purchaser of a property acquires it subject to the rights of the existing tenant.

This is in accordance with Article 28 of Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, which provides that:

"The transfer of ownership of the leased property to a new owner shall not affect the tenant's right to continue occupying the property in accordance with the lease agreement concluded with the previous owner, provided that the lease has a fixed date."

In accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the law, if the landlord wants you to vacate the property for the purpose of its sale, the landlord must serve a valid 12-month eviction notice through a notary public or registered mail.

Further, you may serve this notice through Tableegh Legal Notification Services Company. In the absence of compliance with these statutory requirements, the tenant may, where applicable, seek to enforce its rights before the Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC) should any dispute arise.

If a rented property is sold to a new owner, the rights of the tenant under the tenancy contract are protected, and the tenant can continue living there until the existing lease expires. The new owner cannot terminate the tenancy just because they have purchased the property.

Applicable law:

Law No. (33) of 2008 Amending Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai.

Law No. (26) of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm are on Readers may e-mail their questions to... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.

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