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Intuitive Launches Da Vinci 5 Robotic System In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19 September 2026: Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the introduction of da Vinci 5, its latest-generation robotic-assisted surgical system, in India.
Da Vinci 5 builds on the highly functional design of da Vinci Xi and features more than 150 enhancements. It is the latest addition to the Intuitive portfolio of da Vinci systems that surgeons across India have already used in more than 200,000 procedures to date. The focused introduction of da Vinci 5 in India will enable selected hospitals and programs to build experience with the platform - supporting responsible adoption across the country's growing robotic-assisted surgery community.
Speaking on the occasion, Rohitt Mahajan, Vice President and General Manager, Intuitive India, said,“The introduction of da Vinci 5 marks an important milestone in the evolution of robotic-assisted surgery in India. As the ecosystem matures, the focus is shifting from technology adoption alone to how innovation can consistently deliver better patient outcomes, support surgical excellence, and strengthen healthcare delivery. With advanced capabilities such as Force Feedback, enhanced computing power, integrated workflows, and connected learning, da Vinci 5 is designed to help surgeons and care teams continuously improve performance and patient care. At Intuitive, our commitment goes beyond introducing new technology. We remain focused on working closely with hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare teams to build the training, clinical evidence, and support infrastructure needed to expand responsible and sustainable access to robotic-assisted surgery across India.”
About Intuitive India
Intuitive Surgical India Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISRG), is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS). Intuitive India brings two decades of leadership in advanced robotics, including the da Vinci surgical system.
Da Vinci 5 builds on the highly functional design of da Vinci Xi and features more than 150 enhancements. It is the latest addition to the Intuitive portfolio of da Vinci systems that surgeons across India have already used in more than 200,000 procedures to date. The focused introduction of da Vinci 5 in India will enable selected hospitals and programs to build experience with the platform - supporting responsible adoption across the country's growing robotic-assisted surgery community.
Speaking on the occasion, Rohitt Mahajan, Vice President and General Manager, Intuitive India, said,“The introduction of da Vinci 5 marks an important milestone in the evolution of robotic-assisted surgery in India. As the ecosystem matures, the focus is shifting from technology adoption alone to how innovation can consistently deliver better patient outcomes, support surgical excellence, and strengthen healthcare delivery. With advanced capabilities such as Force Feedback, enhanced computing power, integrated workflows, and connected learning, da Vinci 5 is designed to help surgeons and care teams continuously improve performance and patient care. At Intuitive, our commitment goes beyond introducing new technology. We remain focused on working closely with hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare teams to build the training, clinical evidence, and support infrastructure needed to expand responsible and sustainable access to robotic-assisted surgery across India.”
About Intuitive India
Intuitive Surgical India Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISRG), is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS). Intuitive India brings two decades of leadership in advanced robotics, including the da Vinci surgical system.
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