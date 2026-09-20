Cabinet Convenes In Maan To Review Development Projects, Local Priorities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Sept. 20 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers is holding a session Sunday in Maan Governorate under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. The meeting marks part of the second wave of cabinet sessions held across the Kingdom's governorates, bringing ministers together with local representatives and community figures.

‏ Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani stated in a post on the X platform that the cabinet's convening in Maan aligns with the government's field-based operational approach across the governorates. The visit aims to track development priorities and projects through direct engagement with representative bodies and various sectors.

‏ Momani emphasized that today's session builds upon discussions initiated during the cabinet's previous meeting in the governorate last year, serving to review progress, monitor ongoing projects and community needs, and deliberate on next-phase priorities to accelerate local development and elevate public service standards in the region.

//Petra// AA