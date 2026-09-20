Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By1,560 Over Past Day
Russia's reported equipment losses include 12,356 tanks (+4), 25,361 armored combat vehicles (+4), 50,067 artillery systems (+56), 2,146 multiple rocket launchers (+3), 1,659 air defense systems (+2), 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,695 ground robotic systems (+23), 525,965 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,833), 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 151,345 vehicles and fuel tanks (+423), and 4,716 items of special equipment (+13).
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian National Guards destroy $10M Russian Osa air defense system in Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, 188 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces were recorded at the front as of 22:00 on September 19, with the heaviest fighting reported in the Kostiantynivka sector.
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