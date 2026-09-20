Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By1,560 Over Past Day

As reported by Ukrinform, 188 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces were recorded at the front as of 22:00 on September 19, with the heaviest fighting reported in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.