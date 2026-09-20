Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 101 Out Of 138 Russian Drones Attacking Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Strating from 18:00 on Saturday, September 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 Shahed-type strike drones, half of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Oryol and Millerovo in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams.

As of 8:00 on Sunday, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 101 enemy UAVs, according to preliminary data. Hits were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at five locations.

The attack is ongoing, with Russian drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

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As reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of September 19, a Russian drone attack in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region killed a woman and two children.