Professor Gender and Childhood Sexuality, University of KwaZulu-Natal

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Deevia Bhana is the DSI/NRF South African Research Chair in Gender and Childhood Sexuality. She is known for the large international fields of study in gender, sexuality and childhood studies. Her latest co-edited books include Sex and Sexualities, Sexual Health and Justice: Perspectives from Southern Africa (2023, Routledge). Her latest authored book published by Routledge in 2023, is entitled Girls Negotiating Porn in South Africa.

As Research Chair Deevia Bhana is actively involved in supervising a large cohort of students and has a significant impact in building the research profile of the next generation of young scholars in the field. She co-chairs RINGS- an international gender association and is one of the Chief Editors of Children and Society and Pedagogy Culture and Society research lies in the areas of gender, sexuality, children, young people and schooling.

This research is informed by a cross-cutting approach, drawing from the sociology of childhood, political economy, critical feminist and sexuality studies, and masculinities.

–present Professor Gender and Childhood Sexuality, University of KwaZulu-Natal

2019 Role: Professor Gender and Childhood Sexuality Funding Source: National Research Foundation

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